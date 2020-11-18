Officials with the John J. Pershing Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Poplar Bluff said an unknown substance prompted the decision to close the West Plains VA Clinic early afternoon today, but business is expected to resume normally Thursday.
At about 1 p.m. today, officials were notified that an employee at the West Plains clinic received and opened an envelope containing an unknown white powdery substance, they reported.
Clinic administration followed the existing emergency plan, contacted local fire and police authorities, and closed the clinic to have it professionally cleaned.
Drew A. DeWitt, medical center director, indicated the facility is expected to resume normal operations on Thursday, and apologized for any inconvenience veterans experienced with the clinic’s early closure.
Local authorities are completing a full investigation. More information will be published as it becomes known.
