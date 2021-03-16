Gov. Mike Parson has announced that Michelle Miller, a school counselor at West Plains Elementary, has been reappointed to the Child Abuse and Neglect Review Board.
She holds a bachelor's degree in social work from Missouri State University, earned in 1996, and in 2000 earned her master's degree in social work from the University of Missouri-Columbia.
During that time, she also worked for the Missouri Children's Division as an investigator, then as a specialist in the 36th, 37th and 42nd Judicial Circuits.
She is a licensed clinical social worker and was previously an adjunct instructor for Drury University and a case manager for the AIDS Project of the Ozarks. Miller serves as a member of the West Plains Park Board and the South Central Region Citizens Advisory Board for Probation and Parole. She has been an elementary school counselor at West Plains Elementary for 14 years.
She described the purpose of the Child Abuse and Neglect Review Board as providing an independent review of Children's Division determinations in cases where the alleged perpetrator has appealed the decision.
"In essence, if an alleged perpetrator disagrees with the determination of an investigation, there is an appeals process where a request for a review is first handled at the local level to determine if the findings should stand or be overturned," she explained.
"If the decision is upheld at the local level, then the case comes in front of the board where the investigator of the case, a child representative and the alleged perpetrator all have 20 minutes each to present their information,” she continued. “After reviewing the files and hearing those presentations, the board will either uphold or overturn the findings of the investigation. If the board upholds that determination, the alleged perpetrator can then ask for a de novo hearing with a judge who will then either uphold or overturn the determination made in the original investigation."
Members of the Child Abuse and Neglect Review Board include individuals with diverse professional backgrounds, including attorneys, a nurse, a chief juvenile officer, a professor of social work and another school counselor, she added.
“I believe in service to my community and in the protection of children. I believe the work all board members do is important albeit difficult at times,” said Miller. "We meet once per month and hear between 10 to 12 cases. I am honored to be reappointed to the Child Abuse and Neglect Review Board and look forward to continuing to serve the State of Missouri as a representative of West Plains and the West Plains R-7 schools."
