Members of the West Plains R-7 School Board announced the retirement of several longtime employees, including high school Principal Jack Randolph, at the board’s recent November meeting.
Other retirements, effective at the end of the school year, include Ted Wilkening, a carpentry instructor at South Central Career Center (SCCC); Annette Nichols, middle school special education teacher and Connie Webber and Diana Parton, both paraprofessionals.
Resignations include Rhonda Richter, high school art teacher; Chris Quarti, high school English/language arts teacher; Chris Carstensen, high school math teacher; Zach Martin, paraprofessional; and Courtney Lester, secretary at SCCC.
The board also announced that the three-year terms of board members Lee Freeman, Christena Coleman and Courtney Beykirch are ending and the seats will be up for election in April.
Filing for the election will be open from Dec. 17 through Jan 21, 2020.
The next board meeting will be held at 5 p.m. Dec. 17 at the high school library.
