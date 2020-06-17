Since Friday, Howell County health officials announce, 8 new cases of coronavirus infection have been confirmed in county residents, bringing the total number to date to 28.
Each of the new cases has been linked to previously identified cases in the county, said officials. Those previous cases, in turn, were linked to linked to a Memorial Day weekend outbreak associated with Signal gas station in Mtn. View.
Three patients who were confirmed positive for the virus late Monday afternoon live in the West Plains area, two in Peace Valley and one near Koshkonong. Two other cases announced Tuesday morning live in the West Plains area.
Community exposures to the cases announced Monday all took place in West Plains: between noon and 1:30 p.m. June 5, Hibby's Sports Grille; between 6 and 8 p.m. June 6, Legit Speedway; between 8:30 and 9:30 p.m. June 6, The Ranch House; and between 11 and 11:30 a.m. June 8, Hirsch's Feed & Farm Supply.
No community exposures have been identified for the cases announced Tuesday. All patients are in isolation and following public health guidance, said officials.
Patrons in those venues during those times are at low risk for contracting the virus, said officials, but should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19. If symptoms develop, they should immediately contact their health care provider to arrange testing and take all necessary precautions to avoid exposing others.
Out of 1,521 tests for the virus, 28 have come back positive and 33 results are pending. Of the 28 cases, 16 are currently in isolation.
A week ago, the number of cases confirmed was 18; the new cases mark a 64% increase over the last seven days, and the cases reported in that time frame represent 36% of the total cases to date.
No deaths relating to COVID-19 have been recorded in the county.
MISSOURI
Positive tests: 16,414
5,000: St. Louis County.
1,000-4,999: Kansas City, St. Louis City.
500-999: Buchanan, Jackson, St. Charles.
100-499: Audrain, Boone, Cape Girardeau, Cass, Clay, Franklin, Greene, Jasper, Jefferson, Pemiscot, Pulaski, Saline, Scott, Stoddard.
50-99: Adair, Cole, Dunklin, Gentry, Johnson, Lafayette, Lincoln, McDonald, Mississippi, Newton, Pettis, Platte.
25-49: Andrew, Butler, Callaway, Camden, Christian, Howell, Joplin, Moniteau, New Madrid, Pike, Ray, St. Francois, Taney, Warren.
10-24: Barry, Bates, Benton, Bollinger, Carroll, Clinton, Grundy, Henry, Linn, Montgomery, Nodaway, Polk, Randolph, Ripley, Ste. Genevieve, Vernon, Washington, Webster, Wright.
Deaths: 882.
No cases reported: Hickory, Ozark, Wayne.
ARKANSAS
Positive tests: 12,917
1,000-4,999: Benton, Pulaski, Washington.
500-999: Crittenden, Jefferson, Lee, Lincoln, St. Francis.
100-499: Craighead, Faulkner, Garland, Madison, Pope, Saline, Sebastian, Sevier, Union, Yell.
50-99: Carroll, Chicot, Cleburne, Crawford, Cross, Greene, Johnson, Lawrence, Lonoke, Miller, Mississippi, Nevada, Poinsett, Polk, Sharp, White.
25-49: Ashley, Bradley, Clark, Columbia, Drew, Hempstead, Hot Spring, Howard, Independence, Little River, Phillips, Randolph, Van Buren.
10-24: Baxter, Boone, Cleveland, Conway, Desha, Grant, Izard, Jackson, Lafayette, Logan, Ouachita, Perry, Stone.
Deaths: 182
No cases reported: Calhoun.
