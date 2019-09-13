At 10 a.m. Monday, the Howell County Commission will convene for its regular twice-weekly meeting in the meeting room on the third floor of the county office building, 35 Court Square in West Plains..
Bids for the transportation of red-dyed diesel fuel for the county Road and Bridge Department are due by 11 a.m. The bids will be opened and considered by commissioners.
The Howell County Collector’s tax payment options will be reviewed and considered for approval.
At 11 a.m., Mike Coldiron with the sheriff’s department will meet with commissions regarding a Community Development Block Grant for Howell County.
Commissioners will approve any accounts payable presented and recognize guests present.
