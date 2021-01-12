A West Plains man who allegedly threw a child onto a foosball table while disciplining him, causing injuries, has been charged with abuse or neglect of a child and second-degree domestic assault, both felonies.
Charges against Jacob Wilson Barks, 27, Jon Street in north West Plains, were filed Thursday as the result of an incident that reportedly happened in March, but was not reported by the child's mother until September. A warrant was issued Friday for Barks’ arrest with a $5,000 bond, according to court records.
Barks, who was dating the child’s mother at the time, reportedly grabbed the 8-year-old boy by the arms and spanked him while taking the child to the child's bedroom. Once there, Banks allegedly threw the boy onto a tabletop soccer game, popularly known as foosball, that was on the child's bed, breaking the game.
The boy's mother supplied photographs of the injuries to law enforcement, including a small cut to a forearm, a bruised cheek and a swollen lip. The alleged crime was reported Sept. 17, and the boy was interviewed at the Child Advocacy Center Sept. 25, giving interviewers the same account of the incident his mother did.
When Banks was phoned by law enforcement, he reportedly told them an investigative interview would have to be arranged through his attorney. A message was left at the attorney's office, but the call was not returned, according to West Plains Police Detective Brandon Romans.
