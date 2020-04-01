Ozarks Medical Center has implemented more visitor restrictions, and will screen the limited numbers of visitors allowed, to continue to protect patients and staff from the spread of COVID-19, officials recently announced.
Medical experts at OMC emphasize that the single most important thing everyone can do to prevent the spread of the virus is to “steadfastly continue practicing social distancing.” The hospital has implemented its policy update, which took effect Friday, using guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Missouri Department of Health.
“With no known vaccine or cure, we must combat this virus and slow its spread by practicing social distancing and staying home,” said Medical Director of Hospitalists Samantha Wallace. “We all need to prioritize the safety of our community above our inconvenience. It is quite possible to inadvertently carry and spread the virus by not appreciating the seriousness of COVID-19, and failing to follow these important mandates.”
OMC now only allows visitors in end-of-life care areas, at the discretion of the patient’s clinical team; pediatrics, where patients are allowed one parent or guardian visitor per day; and labor and delivery and postpartum, where patients are allowed one support person.
Visitors will not be allowed in any other areas of the hospital, said officials.
The restrictions are for the safety of the community and the patients inside the hospital, officials said. Visitors meeting the above criteria may visit during normal visiting hours.
LIMITATIONS AND CLARIFICATIONS
Visitors will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms at entry, and those who show symptoms of suspected COVID-19 and who are not seeking treatment will not be allowed to enter OMC facilities. Approved visitors are restricted to only the patient’s room and public restrooms.
No one younger than the age of 18, except for those seeking medical care, will be permitted into OMC facilities.
No visitors will be allowed in the intensive care unit except end-of-life care.
In procedural areas, emergency department and the Urgent Care Clinic, one visitor who has been identified as the designated driver for the patient may wait in their vehicle until called.
“OMC continues to operate to meet the needs of the communities they serve. These proactive steps are put in place to limit the possible transmission of COVID-19 and other viruses,” said Digital and Media Relations Specialist Kim Wood. “OMC will continue to provide care to all who seek treatment at their facilities.”
“As the novel coronavirus pandemic continues to dominate the news and social media, it may be easy to lose focus on the most important things we should all be doing to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 within our community. The single most important thing we can all do is to continue practicing strict social distancing,” she pointed out.
Hospital officials encourage everyone to follow the directives of public authorities to help slow and eventually stop the spread of coronavirus. For questions about exposure or symptoms, please call the Missouri COVID-19 hotline at 877-435-8411 or the OMC hotline, 417-505-7120.
For more information about OMC and coronavirus, visit www.OzarksMedicalCenter.com/Coronavirus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.