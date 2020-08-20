Cedarhurst Senior Living is expanding in Missouri, having recently opened its new addition in West Plains. Cedarhurst of West Plains, at 1521 U.S. 63, is an assisted living and memory care community, offering full-service amenities focused on resident safety, wellness and comfort, said facility officials.
Companywide, Cedarhurst boasts a variety of features including “charming” living room and sitting areas, a movie theater, a library and private porches overlooking a courtyard and outdoor gardens, said officials.
Cedarhurst of West Plains is situated at the junction of U.S. 63 and Business U.S. 63, and has 52 assisted living apartments, 21 memory care apartments, a 24-hour care team and onsite therapy services.
The company operates 40 communities across seven states including Kansas, Illinois, Missouri, Georgia, Florida and Oklahoma. According to officials, each upholds the promise to residents and their families to “provide personalized, compassionate care so residents can simply enjoy life.”
“We know people want peace of mind,” said Angie Keevan, Cedarhurst vice president of organizational development. “Cedarhurst gives families the assurance that we will do everything in our power to create a healthy environment centered on each resident’s personal preferences.”
To learn more about Cedarhurst, visit www.CedarhurstLiving.com.
