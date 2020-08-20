CEDARHURST NOW OPEN – Cedarhurst Senior Living is now open at 1521 south U.S. 63, an assisted living and memory care community offering full-service amenities focused on resident safety, wellness and comfort. Staff, seated from left: Director of Nursing Holly Beavers, Executive Director Logan Walkup and Community Relations Director Dianna Weaver. Standing, from left: Dining Services Director April Martin, Life Enrichment Director Kim Harralston, Business Office Manager Brenna Mire and Environmental Services Director Randall Wilson.