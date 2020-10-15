"Hoping to offer a last fling in the out of doors before we all have to go in for the winter, my band and I will perform a free outdoor concert," announces former Quill staff writer Marideth Sisco, lead singer of local musical act Blackberry Winter.
The concert will be given at 5:30 p.m. Friday at the Smith London Amphitheater on the Missouri State University-West Plains campus, just off West Main and Franklin streets.
Attendees are encouraged to bring a jacket, lawn chair and a blanket, as the temperature is expected to cool as the evening wears on.
“The concert will go on until we tire out or until darkness intervenes,” she says. “Bring a lawn chair and a blanket, socially distance and wear a mask. Be kind to your neighbors. We’re all in this together.”
The concert is sponsored through the generous efforts of Colin and Leslie Collins, Mary Henegar, Allison Smith, Mary Bischoff and John Kaiser, Edward and Cathy Boys and Juneapple Records.
Sisco says the outdoor concert is a last grab at autumn in the Ozarks outdoors before day length and lowering temperatures put an end to outdoor gatherings.
The latest iteration of the band is composed of, in addition to Sisco, Bo Brown on guitar and dobro, David Wilson on fiddle and mandolin and George Horne on acoustic bass. The names will be recognizable to folks who were around for the Ozarks’ progressive bluegrass scene some decades ago, Sisco says.
“I’m honored to have 3/5 of the original Undergrass Boys as my backup band," says the singer. "They’re just a pure joy to work with.”
The band will feature some new works along with old favorites.
