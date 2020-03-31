As the COVID-19 pandemic exceeds 165,000 confirmed cases in the U.S. and tops 1,000 cases in Missouri, many communities and some states have enacted stay-at-home orders under guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Businesses deemed nonessential under the orders have begun to close their doors to the public while some essential ones have seen a drop in business.
Though Howell County and the state of Missouri have yet to declare a stay-at-home order, on Friday, West Plains took what city officials called a proactive measure and joined the growing list of communities in the state in declaring their own stay-at-home order.
That list includes the cities of St. Louis, Kansas City, Springfield, Columbia, Branson and St. Joseph, and the counties of Cass, Clay, Cole, Crawford, Greene, Jackson, Jefferson, Perry, Platte, Randolph, Ray, St. Charles and St. Louis.
West Plains’ order limits certain activities and businesses to those considered essential, such as grocery stores, gas stations and many health care facilities.
Some businesses have found themselves not defined as essential, and, as a result, have begun letting employees work from home or temporarily closing their doors to the public.
Public officials want small business owners to know that there are resources available to help small businesses through these unprecedented and uncertain times.
PAYCHECK PROTECTION
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, signed into law by President Donald Trump last Friday, made available more than $300 billion in low-interest loans to American small businesses.
The funds will be managed by the U.S. Small Business Administration through its Paycheck Protection Program.
“The application process for the Paycheck Protection Program should be open by Friday,” said Heather Fisher, director of Ozarks Small Business Incubator. “We’ve been working with the SBA and local SBDC (Small Business Development Center) to help offer guidance on SBA loans to local business owners.”
SMALL BUSINESS LOANS
The SBA is also offering Economic Injury Disaster Loans, for which qualifying small business can apply to receive low-interest loans totaling up to $2 million.
“Take action now to apply. There are millions of small businesses affected by this and many are desperately seeking a lifeline,” said Darrell Hampsten, director of the Missouri Small Business Development Center of Missouri State University-West Plains.
Hampsten added that, though more than $300 billion dollars in funding is available through the CARES Act, the money will likely go fast. It will be given out on a first-come, first-serve basis for those business that qualify and are approved.
Hampsten said he is working with over 50 clients to help them access SBA resources.
“I have added a new, temporary office number at 417-255-5374,” he said. “The best thing we can do is to take necessary measures to end the pandemic as quickly as possible so the economy can restart again.”
LOCAL STRATEGIZING
Though the offices at OzSBI are currently closed to the public, Fisher said that she and her staff are available to help small business owners to develop a plan of action.
“We offer teleconferencing and business counseling through ZOOM and we have other online tools as well,” Fisher said, referring to a video conferencing app popularly used for remote meetings.
“Also, Missouri Source Link is great resource for small businesses to use and they have a survey, which is a way to know what needs small businesses have but also to let Jefferson City know what those needs are,” she added.
The survey can be found at www.mosourcelink.com/l/coronavirus-business-resources and click the “Please take this survey” button. Fisher said a link to the survey will soon be available on OzSBI’s website at www.ozsbi.com.
DHSS RESOURCES
In addition, the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services has a list of online resources for small businesses on its website, with links to financial aid assistance from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, SBA and Facebook, as well as information on temporary free or reduced pricing on broadband internet services for small businesses.
Visit the DHSS website at www.health.mo.gov/living/healthcondiseases/communicable/novel-coronavirus/business or call 877-435-8411.
For more information on SBDC’s resources, visit www.sbdc.missouri.edu/sbdc-covid-19-resources.
To apply for SBA disaster loan assistance visit www.covid19relief.sba.gov or call 800-659-2955.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.