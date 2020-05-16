Each year, the U.S. Postal Service designates the third full week of May as Mailbox Improvement Week to encourage customers to examine and, if needed, improve the appearance of their mailboxes.
Mailbox Improvement Week, May 17-23, calls attention to the need for providing mailboxes that are approved by the Postmaster General, designed to protect the mail from weather, safe to use, conveniently located and neat in appearance.
Additional information is available online at blue.usps.gov/delret/L4CityDelvry_GROWTH.htm.
