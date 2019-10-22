During its regular monthly meeting Monday, the West Plains City Council passed an ordinance prohibiting street parking on Alaska Street and East Olden Street.
The parking ban on Alaska Street is in effect between Sixth and 10th streets.
In June, Kentucky Avenue between Sixth and Eighth streets was permanently closed due to the Ozarks Medical Center (OMC) expansion that is underway to connect the main hospital building with the Shaw Medical Building. The closure caused traffic to be rerouted to Alaska Street by OMC Heart Care Services.
During the meeting Councilman Josh Cotter brought up complaints he and the city have received in regards to the speed bumps on Alaska Street in front of OMC Heart Care Services, and whether they could be removed. City Administrator Tom Stehn said the matter would be looked into.
The other parking ban is conditional.
Parking will be prohibited on East Olden Street between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. on school days between St. Louis Street and Crestwood Circle.
According to Stehn, the reason for the ban stems from complaints received from the school and by drivers alike. It is hoped the ordinance will alleviate traffic congestion in the mornings and afternoons before and after school.
The street parking bans are effective immediately. Police Chief Stephen Monticelli said warnings would issued to those in violation of the new ordinance until signs are put up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.