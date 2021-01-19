With the aim of improving literacy across all elementary school grade levels, the West Plains R-7 School District is one of 32 school districts in Missouri to to receive a U.S. Department of Education grant, dispersed by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE), officials announced.
The services will be received through the Comprehensive Literacy State Development (CLSD) program, according to R-7 Director of Communications and Community Relations Lana Snodgras.
The R-7 district will get $180,000, distributed over five years to the West Plains and South Fork elementary schools. The literacy program received $18 million total for Missouri school districts, and Missouri is one of 11 states to receive the federal funds.
"I am thrilled to begin working with DESE, and our classroom teachers, to implement a research-based literacy plan that will outline the services, strategies, and professional development our staff need to bring high-quality literacy instruction to our students," said Dr. Greg Carter, West Plains School District Coordinator of Elementary Teaching and Learning.
The Missouri CLSD program was designed to complement DESE’s commitment to literacy under the agency’s Show-Me Success plan, said officials with the agency, with the goal of improving educators' working knowledge of evidence based literacy strategies to effectively teach reading and writing to all students, and includes providing professional development to pre-service teachers in institutions of higher education as well as early childhood and K-12 educators. The grant will help local educational agencies develop evidenced-based literacy plans to implement at their schools while also providing additional literacy support for families, she added.
“Literacy serves as the foundation of all learning,” said Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven. “Reading by grade 3 is critical to a child’s success both in school and in life. Improving literacy is central to our agency’s vision of improving lives through education.”
