BRITTANY K. GORMAN, Mtn. View, is believed to be injured and missing after National Parks Service rangers found her pickup truck Thursday afternoon at Buck Hollow. Anyone with information that may help rangers find her is urged to contact investigators: Call or text the Investigative Services Branch Tip Line 888-653-0009, submit tips online at at www.nps.gov/ISB by clicking “Submit a Tip,” email nps_isb@nps.gov or, in case of emergency dial 911.