The National Park Service is seeking information to help locate a missing woman from Mtn. View.
Brittany K. Gorman, age 29, was last seen between 3 and 4 p.m. Wednesday at a residence west of Mtn. View, according to officials. They added she was believed to be headed to Winona.
Gorman is 5 feet 9 inches tall, and has blonde hair and green eyes.
National Park Service Rangers discovered Gorman's unoccupied pickup truck at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday; it was found within Ozark National Scenic Riverways at Buck Hollow, on the Jacks Fork River along Highway 17 north.
Gorman was not reported missing, said officials, but her family last heard from her on Wednesday, and items found at the scene suggest she might be injured.
Special agents with the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch have opened a missing person investigation in coordination with the Texas County Sheriff's Department and Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Anyone with information that could help investigators, or who was in the area of Buck Hollow Wednesday or Thursday is urged to contact law enforcement. Anonymous reports are accepted.
Call or text the Investigative Services Branch Tip Line 888-653-0009, submit tips online at at www.nps.gov/ISB by clicking “Submit a Tip,” email nps_isb@nps.gov or, in case of emergency dial 911.
