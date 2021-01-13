Ellen Carol Wilkening Hendrix was born Nov. 26, 1933, the daughter of Charles Theodore and Lissie Dykes Wilkening, and she passed from this life on Dec. 18, 2020, at the age of 87.
She grew up in Howell County, Mo., and graduated from West Plains High School in 1952.
For more than 28 years, she owned Irma Carol’s Doll Shop. She enjoyed teaching the art of doll-making and providing repair services for beloved keepsakes.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers and sisters Doris Powell, Delores Finney, Royce Wilkening, Jack Wilkening, Charlene Briscoe and John Wilkening; and two beloved nephews Jim Finney and Gary Briscoe.
Carol was a lifelong member of the churches of Christ. Her life was characterized by faith, warmth, generosity, and love for people.
A memorial service will be held at Blue River Church of Christ in Lee's Summit, Mo., at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 16, with a livestream viewing option available for those unable to attend.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mint Springs Cemetery at West Plains Bank.
