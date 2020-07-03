The Ozarks Small Business Incubator (OzSBI) will host a free introduction to a master remote work professional online certification series led by the University of Missouri Extension from noon to 1 p.m. July 23, via Zoom online conferencing app.
Remote employees often report a higher income, lower stress level, advancement opportunities and better work–life balance. COVID-19 has increased a demand for remote employees.
The Rural Online Initiative will launch a pilot program on Oct. 7 for Missouri residents. This program is provided by University of Missouri Extension in conjunction with Utah State Extension to help residents develop the skills needed to successfully compete for remote employment.
With a growth rate of over 159% since 2005, remote work presents a new opportunity for many professionals to access jobs outside of their communities. Some of the top remote career fields include jobs in medical and health fields, computer and customer service. However, the skills and tools needed to successfully work remotely are different than traditional office-based employment.
This program will help participants develop the skills and master those tools, including learning how to set up a remote work space, coordinate a virtual meeting, productivity and time management methods, elements of workflow as well as tools such as Trello and Slack.
The online certification is designed to equip workers with the tools and skills needed to transition from on-site work into a remote career. This is a four-week blended certificate program, combining online work (Canvas) with interactive virtual workshops (Zoom).
Each individual enrolled in the course is part of a cohort and will work together with other learners to expand their skills.
Michele M. Kroll, MU Extension county engagement specialist in community economic development, will facilitate the virtual introduction to the ROI program.
To register for the free, one-hour introduction to the remote work certification series, visit www.ozsbi.com/events or extension2.missouri.edu/events/master-remote-work-professional-certificate-course-information-webinar. Note registration deadlines listed online.
