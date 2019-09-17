The Greater West Plains Area Chamber of Commerce held its annual Fall Legislative Update Breakfast Tuesday morning in the West Plains Civic Center’s Magnolia Room.
The event, sponsored by Howell-Oregon Electric Cooperative and catered by the Culinary Arts program of the South Central Career Center, featured guest speakers 33rd District State Sen. Mike Cunningham and 154th District State Rep. David Evans.
Cunningham and Evans gave their legislative reports and talked about the progress they’ve both made in the areas of job creation, working with Gov. Mike Parson to streamline state government and infrastructure improvements, including improving or replacing over 300 bridges in the state in critical condition.
They also discussed Medicaid and initiative petition reforms.
Cunningham praised West Plains’ local government and how impressed he is with the job it has been doing in terms of economic development.
Evans brought up state judicial district changes, such as the possibility of moving Carter County out of the 37th Circuit and putting it in the 36th Circuit, reasoning Carter County is closer linked to Poplar Bluff in Butler County than it is to West Plains.
Evans also reflected on his first year representing the 154th district and building relationships with its members.
“It has been an honor to serve in the house,” he said. “It’s nice to see the influence that West Plains is having at the state level.”
142nd District State Rep. Robert Ross and 155th District State Rep. Karla Eslinger were also in attendance as well as representatives from the offices of U.S. Rep. Jason Smith, U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt and U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley.
The chamber will hold its monthly luncheon at noon Oct. 3 in the Magnolia Room at West Plains Civic Center. Fidelity Communications will sponsor the event and Ruby Tuesday will provide catering services.
Tom Keller, president and CEO of Ozarks Medical Center, is scheduled as the guest speaker.
For more information contact call 256-4433 or email info@wpchamber.com.
