The Veterans in Defense of Liberty/Liberty Riders of America will host the second annual Missouri Vietnam Wall Run as a two-day event Sept. 18 and 19, with a stop in Willow Springs scheduled for the first day.
The run is organized to honor prisoners of war and armed service members listed as missing in action, as well as Vietnam Veterans, and is planned in honor of National POW/MIA Recognition Day, the third Friday in September.
It was during the inaugural run held last year that Gov. Mike Parson presented a proclamation recognizing the Vietnam Wall Run as the official Missouri Ride for Remembrance.
The statewide motorcycle run will make stops at veterans' events and the Veterans' Memorial in Perryvile, with a replica of the Vietnam Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C., and will be followed by a ceremony with two Medal of Honor awardees as guest speakers.
A free Veterans' Honor Bus will drive from Springfield to Perryville Saturday with veterans who would like to participate and need a ride. To reserve a seat for a veteran and one guest, call 417-230-7831.
All participation in the event is free, and all vehicles are welcome to follow the group or join the route anywhere, said organizers.
SCHEDULE
Registration for the Springfield route will begin at 6:30 a.m. Sept. 18 at Mike's Unique Mall, 3335 W. Sunshine St. in Springfield.
The run will depart Mike's at 8 a.m. and make its first stop at about 9:30 a.m. at Love's Truck Stop in Willow Springs. From there it will head east, stopping at about 11 a.m. at Current River Xpress in Van Buren.
At about noon the ride will stop at the Piedmont Walmart, and then at 1:30 p.m., at Walmart in Fredericktown.
The day's ride will conclude at about 3 p.m. in Perryville at the host motel, Super 8. It will be followed by an evening of veterans' events and fun and a Bikers on the Square bike rally.
Registration for the St. Louis route will begin at 8 a.m. at Off Track Saloon, 7301 S. Broadway in St. Louis. A time of departure is to be announced, but plans are to rendezvous with the Springfield group and other riders between 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. at Walmart in Fredricktown.
A Parade of Honor is planned at 11:30 a.m. from the Fredricktown Walmart to Perryville, and at about 12:30 p.m., riders are expected to arrive at Perryville Town Square for the official ceremony honoring veterans.
The ceremony will be followed by an afternoon and evening of veterans' events and fun at the Bikers on the Square bike rally.
For more information, go to www.missourivietnamewallrun.org, follow "Missouri Vietnam Wall Run" on Facebook or call 417-230-7831.
