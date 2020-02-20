West Plains R-7 School district officials have confirmed a teacher placed on administrative leave on Feb. 7 is no longer employed with the district.
The Quill reported on Feb. 11 the district had been notified by authorities there had been potential misconduct by the teacher, but the conduct did not involve any student.
Superintendent Dr. Lori Wilson recently addressed rumors about the incident in a statement, noting that district officials were notified by law enforcement authorities on Feb. 6 of an employee’s potential misconduct outside of the district and not involving students.
“The employee was immediately given due process, placed on administrative leave and is no longer employed with the district,” said Wilson. “Our first priority is the safety of our students, and the district strives to keep students, parents and our community informed within the confines of the law.”
“The district is unable to release confidential information pertaining to personnel,” she added. “Any ongoing investigation is being handled by the proper legal authorities, and any additional questions regarding the specific incident in question should be directed to law enforcement officials.”
Wilson encouraged parents to communicate with their children about their feelings regarding the incident, acknowledging the former employee’s departure and rumors surrounding it might be upsetting to students and parents.
“I urge you to take this opportunity to open or continue conversations with your child,” she said. “Open dialogue and parental guidance is essential in supporting your student.”
