Ozark County Health Department Administrator Rhonda Suter announced Friday morning that county has its first confirmed positive test of coronavirus.
The person has been notified and Ozark County health officials are working with the Howell County Health Department, said Suter. The patient is said to be following Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines in regards for isolation.
Suter encourages all to continue to to take precautions: Wash hands for 20 seconds with soap and water or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer, avoid touching the face, stay at home if sick and continue to practice social distancing of 6 feet.
•
On Wednesday, Oregon County Health Department officials announced two 28-year-old residents off the county, a man and a woman, are in isolation at home after testing positive.
Contact tracing investigation linked the two to cases in another county, said officials; no contacts or known exposers were reported in Oregon County and health departments were notified in the counties where exposures may have occurred.
The most recently reported previous case was announced June 12, and identified in a 66-year-old man quarantined at home. The patient is a household contact to a previous case, said health officials.
Two days prior, officials had announced that a 60-year-old woman in the county tested positive.
Of 225 tests conducted in the county, six have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Four are in isolation, and two are considered by officials to be recovered.
Two test results are pending.
•
Shannon County officials announced Friday that no new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the week prior, and all six cases that had been previously reported "are improved and out of isolation."
•
Howell County officials report no new positive cases for the second day in a row.
Thirty patients have tested positive for the presence of the virus; to date, 15 are out of isolation and 15 are quarantined.
No deaths have been recorded in the county to dated.
MISSOURI
Positive tests: 17,201
5,000: St. Louis County.
1,000-4,999: Kansas City, St. Louis City.
500-999: Buchanan, Jackson, St. Charles.
100-499: Audrain, Boone, Cape Girardeau, Cass, Clay, Franklin, Greene, Jasper, Jefferson, McDonald, Newton, Pemiscot, Platte, Pulaski, Saline, Scott, St. Francis, Stoddard.
50-99: Adair, Butler, Cole, Dunklin, Gentry, Johnson, Lafayette, Lincoln, Mississippi, Pettis.
25-49: Andrew, Barry, Callaway, Camden, Christian, Howell, Joplin, Moniteau, New Madrid, Pike, Ray, Taney, Warren.
10-24: Barton, Bates, Benton, Bollinger, Carroll, Clinton, Cooper, Crawford, DeKalb, Grundy, Henry, Laclede, Lawrence, Linn, Marion, Montgomery, Morgan, Nodaway, Polk, Randolph, Ripley, Ste. Genevieve, Stone, Vernon, Washington, Webster, Wright.
Deaths: 946.
No cases reported: Hickory.
ARKANSAS
Positive tests: 14,631
1,000-4,999: Benton, Lincoln, Pulaski, Washington.
500-999: Crittenden, Jefferson, Lee, Sevier, St. Francis.
100-499: Carroll, Craighead, Faulkner, Garland, Johnson, Madison, Mississippi, Pope, Saline, Sebastian, Union, Yell.
50-99: Ashley, Chicot, Clark, Cleburne, Crawford, Cross, Greene, Howard, Lawrence, Lonoke, Miller, Nevada, Phillips, Poinsett, Polk, Sharp, White.
25-49: Bradley, Columbia, Conway, Desha, Drew, Hempstead, Hot Spring, Independence, Little River, Randolph, Van Buren.
10-24: Arkansas, Baxter, Boone, Cleveland, Grant, Izard, Jackson, Lafayette, Logan, Ouachita, Perry, Prairie, Stone.
Deaths: 214
No cases reported: Calhoun.Source: Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Arkansas Department of Health.
