A West Plains man recently promoted to special education teacher in the West Plains R-7 School District, who at one time was a site director at the Boys & Girls Club of West Plains, has been arrested on a charge of producing child pornography.
Cody Ashton Ary, 29, West First Street, was previously employed as a middle school special education paraprofessional with the school district, and was promoted in April to high school special education teacher.
According to West Plains R-7 spokeswoman Lana Snodgras, Ary's arrest is unrelated to a report of potential misconduct by an R-7 employee in February, in response to which Superintendent Dr. Lori Wilson issued a statement that district officials had been notified by law enforcement and the person was no longer employed with the district.
Ary was the subject of an investigation that was initiated in October by the Federal Bureau of Investigations when an FBI agent received a tip after Ary allegedly told another man, with whom he had been communicating through Grindr and Snapchat, that he had collected child pornography and was trying to stop, eventually asking the other man to delete the contents of a Snapchat account.
Grindr is a dating app often used by gay men, and Snapchat is a multimedia social platform in which photos and messages sent between users disappear upon being read.
The investigation reportedly led to the discovery that Ary had solicited sexually explicit pictures of underage teen boys by posing as an underage teen on an Instagram profile, according to West Plains Police Detective Joe Neuschwander. The official complaint lodged by Neuschwander as a result of the investigation included a charge of sexual exploitation of a minor, related to the enticement or persuasion of a minor to engage in sexually explicit behavior for the purpose of producing child pornography.
Ary allegedly had saved files on his cell phone that depicted underage boys engaged in sexually explicit acts, one appearing to be as young as 8 to 10 years old.
A search warrant was executed at Ary’s home today, during which he was arrested.
In his report to federal prosecutors, Neuschwander stated that Ary admitted he had posed as a “13 or 14 year old” male on an Instagram account and used a photo he had downloaded off of the internet as his profile picture, seeking out underage boys with user names that suggested they were homosexual.
Ary also allegedly admitted to asking for videos or images of them taking their clothes off in exchange for internet links to folders that contained child pornography, primarily minor males engaged in explicit acts.
