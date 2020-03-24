James E. Yates (Jim), 86, of Ellsinore, Mo., passed away on March 21, 2020, at Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center. He was born Dec. 19, 1933, to Ray and Willa (Kester) Yates in Chilton, Mo.
He married Lola Stucker on May 15, 1954, in Ellsinore, Mo. To this union four children were born: three daughters Rhonda (Bill) Yarber of Doniphan, Mo., Myra Lynn (Bob) Titsworth of Koshkonong, Mo., Wanda (Roy) Routh of Mtn. View, Mo., and one son Jim K Yates of Mt. View, Mo. He was also blessed with eight grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren. He retired after 29 years, from the Missouri Highway Department after working there for over 33 years.
Jim leaves behind his children, all his grandchildren, two sisters Wilma Gaines and Ida Kellogg, one brother-in-law Ken Kellogg, one sister-in-law Margaret Yates, numerous nieces and nephews, and a very special friend Ms. Wanda Metcalf, and all his Log Cabin friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Lola, brother Bucky Yates, sister Dolores Price, and two brothers-in-law Ivan Gaines and Willie Price.
Jim dearly loved hunting, fishing and spending time with his family.
A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. March 25 in the Greenlawn Cemetery in Mtn. View, Mo.
Online condolences: www.mcspaddenfh.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.