Roger Lee Collins, son of the late Larkin McKinley Collins and Ida Blanche Roper Collins, entered into eternal rest Jan. 22, 2021, at the age of 73 years.
On Sept. 15, 1979, he was married in West Plains, Mo., to Harrietta L. Potter.
Most of his adult life, he worked in sawmill and logging. He loved the outdoors and fishing.
He is survived by his wife Harrietta Collins, of the family home, Caulfield, Mo., one son David Neil Potter, Bonne Terra, Mo., one brother Paul M. Collins, Willow Springs, Mo., two sisters Loeta White, West Plains, Mo., and Naomi Painter, West Plains, Mo.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two stillborn daughters; four brothers Alonzo Collins, Leon Collins and wife Pat, Doyle Collins and wife Christine, and Ival Collins; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside memorial service: 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29 at Howell Memorial Park Cemetery, veteran’s section, Howell County, Mo.
Military rites will be performed by our West Plains Honor Guard.
Local arrangements under the direction of Carter Funeral Home, West Plains, Mo.
(1) comment
I believe the rest of His children should have been mentioned, since They were Part of Him. My condolences go out to his Only 3 Siblings left and His Wife. Hope he Opened Up and Ask for Foregiveness before he Left this world.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.