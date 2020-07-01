From 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 6 and 7, St Paul Lutheran Church in West Plains will hold its annual Huge Inside Yard Sale at 291 N. Kentucky Ave.
“We keep our prices very low, many items only a quarter,” said organizers. “Also, we will donate $100 to the West Plains Christian Clinic, from money raised at this sale. So come to our sale, and support both St Paul Lutheran Church and the West Plains Christian Clinic.”
Organizers request no “early bird” shoppers.
For more information call the church at 256-6685 or send a message via the church’s Facebook page, @StPaulLutheranCurch.
