The Howell County Health Department reports 619 tests for the presence of novel coronavirus have been conducted for county residents, with 603 results coming back negative. Of the five positive confirmations of the virus, all are off of isolation, said officials.
Eleven results are pending. No deaths attributed to COVID-19 have been recorded.
The Department of Social Services will issue a one-time Pandemic-Electronic Benefit Transfer benefit for each preschool to 12th grade child in households qualifying to receive free or reduced price lunches.
The benefit is intended to help cover the costs of extra meals eaten at home from March through May, and is placed on an EBT card for food purchases. Amounts per child are $57 for March, $125 for April and $120 for May, making the maximum benefit per child $302. Nearly 458,000 students are expected to qualify.
Those households already receiving food stamp benefits in March will automatically have the P-EBT benefit applied and do not need to reapply. Those benefits will be loaded to EBT cards this week.
Households not already receiving benefits in March must apply and provide income information for March, April and May to receive the P-EBT benefits. Applications will be sent out by school districts through PrimeroEdge online or paper copies may be available. All are due by June 30.
For more information call 855-FSD-INFO (855-373-4636) from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays, except this Saturday and Memorial Day.
MISSOURI
Positive tests: 11,080
Over 4,000: St. Louis County.
Over 1,500: St. Louis City.
Over 900: Kansas City.
Over 700: St. Charles.
Over 500: Buchanan.
Over 400: Jackson.
Over 300: Jefferson.
Over 200: Saline.
Over 100: Boone, Clay, Franklin, Greene.
Over 75: Lincoln, Scott.
Over 50: Cape Girardeau, Cass, Cole, Johnson, Lafayette, Pemiscot, Pettis, Platte, Stoddard.
Over 25: Adair, Butler, Camden, Dunklin, Mississippi, Moniteau, Perry, Pulaski, St. Francois, Sullivan.
Over 10: Andrew, Callaway, Christian, Clinton, Jasper, McDonald, New Madrid, Newton, Pike, Ray, Taney, Warren, Webster, Wright.
Deaths: 616 (Bates, Boone, Buchanan, Callaway, Camden, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Cass, Clay, Cole, Dunklin, Franklin, Greene, Henry, Jackson, Jefferson, Kansas City, Lafayette, Lewis, Lincoln, Linn, Moniteau, New Madrid, Newton, Pemiscot, Pettis, Pike, Pulaski, Scott, St. Charles, St. Francois, St. Louis City, St. Louis County, Ste. Genevieve, Stoddard, Taney, Washington).
No cases reported: Douglas, Grundy, Hickory, Knox, Mercer, Monroe, Ozark, Putnam, Shannon, Texas, Wayne.
ARKANSAS
Positive tests: 4,813
Over 900: Lincoln.
Over 600: Pulaski.
Over 400: Jefferson.
Over 300: St. Francis.
Over 200: Crittenden.
Over 100: Benton, Craighead, Garland, Union, Washington.
Over 75: Faulkner, Pope, Saline.
Over 50: Cleburne, Lawrence, Mississippi.
Over 25: Clark, Cross, Hot Spring, Independence, Johnson, Lonoke, Miller, Poinsett, Sevier, Sharp, Van Buren, White, Yell.
Over 10: Ashley, Bradley, Chicot, Cleveland, Columbia, Conway, Crawford, Desha, Drew, Grant, Howard, Izard, Lee, Perry, Randolph, Sebastian.
Deaths: 100 (Bradley, Cleburne, Columbia, Conway, Craighead, Crittenden, Drew, Faulkner, Garland, Hempstead, Independence, Jefferson, Lawrence, Lafayette, Lincoln, Lee, Logan, Miller, Mississippi, Phillips, Poinsett, Pulaski, Saline, Sevier, Sharp, Union, Van Buren, Washington, White, Yell).
