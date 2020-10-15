Just over a third of Howell County residents tested for coronavirus infections in the last week have had confirmed positive results.
According to the county health department's daily report for Wednesday, out of 779 tests given, 282 confirmed the presence of the virus, 36.2%. That is down from Tuesday's seven-day rate of positivity, which was just over 40%.
The overall positivity rate for the county, with 1,321 positive cases confirmed out of 9,868 tests — some of which are repeat tests conducted on the same individuals, such as health care workers — is 13.39%, up slightly from Tuesday, when it was 13.26%.
That report announced 32 new cases confirmed Wednesday, the lowest number reported in over a week. No new deaths were reported, for the first time since Sept. 29.
The number of active cases as of the latest report is 308, up from 234 reported one week ago.
Over half of Wednesday’s reported cases, 17, are in West Plains. The remaining cases are counted in four communities: seven in Willow Springs, five in Mtn. View, two in Bakersfield and one in Caulfield.
•
Texas County Health Department officials reported Wednesday that county has surpassed 500 cases of COVID-19 and a third person has succumbed to the effects of the disease.
To date, 502 county residents have tested positive for the coronavirus. Four are hospitalized with complications.
Officials reported that the third death occurred in a patient, in their 80s, who tested positive in mid-September and had been hospitalized since.
MISSOURI
Total COVID-19 cases: 150,554.
20,000+: St. Louis County.
10,000-19,999: Kansas City.
5,000-9,999: Boone, Greene, Jackson, St. Charles, St. Louis City.
1,000-4,999: Buchanan, Camden, Cape Girardeau, Cass, Christian, Clay, Cole, Franklin, Howell, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Joplin, Laclede, Lincoln, McDonald, Newton, Pettis, Scott, St. Francois, Taney.
500-999: Audrain, Barry, Butler, Callaway, Cooper, Crawford, Dunklin, Lafayette, Lawrence, Livingston, Marion, Miller, Morgan, New Madrid, Nodaway, Pemiscot, Perry, Phelps, Platte, Polk, Pulaski, Saline, Stoddard, Stone, Texas, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wright.
100-499: Adair, Andrew, Barton, Bates, Benton, Bollinger, Caldwell, Carroll, Carter, Cedar, Clinton, Dade, Dallas, Daviess, DeKalb, Dent, Douglas, Gasconade, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Henry, Hickory, Howard, Lewis, Linn, Macon, Madison, Maries, Mississippi, Moniteau, Monroe, Oregon, Osage, Ozark, Pike, Ralls, Randolph, Ray, Ripley, Shannon, Ste. Genevieve, Sullivan, Vernon, Wayne.
50-99: Atchison, Chariton, Clark, Holt, Iron, Knox, Montgomery, Reynolds, Shelby, St. Clair.
Under 50: Mercer, Putnam, Schuyler, Scotland, Worth.
Deaths: 2,422.
ARKANSAS
Total COVID-19 cases: 95,246.
10,000+: Washington, Pulaski.
5,000-9,999: Benton.
1,000-4,999: Chicot, Craighead, Crawford, Crittenden, Faulkner, Garland, Greene, Hot Spring, Independence, Jefferson, Lee, Lincoln, Lonoke, Miller, Mississippi, Pope, Saline, Sebastian, Sevier, St. Francis, Union, White, Yell.
500-999: Arkansas, Boone, Carroll, Columbia, Cross, Howard, Jackson, Johnson, Lawrence, Logan, Phillips, Poinsett, Randolph.
100-499: Ashley, Baxter, Bradley, Clark, Clay, Cleburne, Cleveland, Conway, Dallas, Desha, Drew, Franklin, Fulton, Grant, Hempstead, Izard, Lafayette, Little River, Madison, Marion, Monroe, Montgomery, Nevada, Newton, Ouachita, Perry, Pike, Polk, Prairie, Scott, Searcy, Sharp, Stone, Van Buren.
50-99: Woodruff.
Under 50: Calhoun.
Deaths: 1,634.
Source: Local health departments and state COVID-19 dashboards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.