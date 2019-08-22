Cruisin West Plains will hold its fourth annual cruise Saturday in downtown West Plains. The event will include a car show, live music, food vendors, giveaways, a cruise and fun for the whole family. The cruising West Plains event starts at 11 a.m. on court square.
The 2019 Cruisin West Plains event will include Eastbound and Down, an authentic ‘Smokey and the Bandit’ movie Trans Am and Buford T. Justice sheriff’s car.
Musical acts will include the Bennet Creek Band taking the stage at 2:30 p.m. and Southern Edge at 4 p.m.
Low Car Limbo and Sky’s the Limit lifted vehicle competitions will be held at noon and 1 p.m., respectively.
The event will close with a cruise around West Plains.
“At 7 p.m., we will line up and travel down Broadway to Porter Wagoner to Gibson,” said event organizer Nathan Perry. “We’ll circle Sonic and Hardee’s. I don’t want to see the tradition of cruisin’ go away.”
The cruise will benefit various organizations including Bridges, West Plains Middle School basketball, Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) and more.
There is no entry fee to attend the event however a donation of peanut butter and jelly will make you eligible for giveaways. Some of the giveaways include a mini dirt bike from LNG Auto Sales, a six-person float trip from Sunburst Ranch, a one-night stay at the Holiday Inn Express and gift cards from multiple local businesses.
Now in its fourth year, Cruisin West Plains has earned a reputation for being a benchmark for car builders.
“I’ve had several guys set this event to be where they debut their projects,” said Perry. “A lot of people try to have their cars ready for the cruise.”
“I want a good community event for everyone in town to enjoy,” said Perry.
For more information visit the Cruisin West Plains Facebook page.
