The sixth annual Ozarktoberfest is set for 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 21 in the East Towne Village parking lot, Bill Virdon Boulevard in West Plains. and will benefit the Boys and Girls Club of the Greater West Plains Area.
The event seeks to offer a local, Ozarks version of Munich, Germany’s famous Oktoberfest fall celebration with music, food, family activities and creative homebrewers.
Ozarktoberfest has something for the whole family to enjoy: food, face painting, games for kids and families, a historic West Plains tour on the McWilliams Pumpkin Patch Train, live bands, beer stein-holding competitions along with more than 15 homebrewers offering samples of their products.
Admission to the event is free for all ages, and the cost of a homebrew tasting glass is $20. Tasting glasses are sold only to adults 21 and older who wish to sample the brews. Other donations are welcome and benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Greater West Plains.
“We have space for a few more homebrewers, food vendors and craft vendors,” said event committee member Emily Grisham. “If you have an interest in volunteering or donating, please contact us. Thanks to the hard work of our event committee, this year’s event should be the biggest year yet.”
The festival committee presented a check for $4,500 to the club following the 2018 festival.
The website ozarktoberfest.org has vendor and brewer forms, volunteer information and contact email links. The Facebook page, Ozarktoberfest, also has helpful information about the event.
“Our local Boys & Girls Club offers the opportunity to positively impact the life of a young person and change the future of our community,” Grisham added. “I hope the community will take this opportunity to support the club and enjoy a day of fall fun.”
