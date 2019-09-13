MASSKRUGSTEMMEN: a much more fun way to say “stein-holding competition,” which is what these ladies are participating in here as emcee Wendy Ziegler, far right, shares their struggles and triumphs with the watchful audience. The event was part of the 2015 Ozarktoberfest fundraiser for the Boys and Girls Club of the Greater West Plains Area and will be reprised at this year’s Ozarktoberfest, Oct. 8 in the East Towne Village parking lot.