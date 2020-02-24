A Howell County woman reported missing Friday was found safe early Saturday morning, according to the Howell County Sheriff’s Department.
Kedra Michelle (Hale) Thompson, 25, had been missing for several days after reportedly leaving her home at about 3 a.m. Feb. 18 under suspicious circumstances.
Her family members had told authorities they were unable to contact her during that time.
