Mayfield Auto Repair is celebrating 25 years of service to West Plains and surrounding communities, along with its first year in its expanded, new location at 2090 Clark Ave.
The certified auto repair business was previously located on West First Street, a location Mike Mayfield and his wife and office manager, Lora, purchased in 2003 after renting property on Broadway for a time.
Mayfield started his mechanical career in 1991 after high school, according to information published on the shop’s website, mayfieldauto.com, to commemorate the anniversary. At the time, Mayfield sold auto parts during the day and fixed cars for a local mechanic’s shop by night, where he evidently found his passion.
Three years later, in late December 1994, Mayfield first opened Mayfield Auto Repair at 633 Missouri Ave., with only his sister, Valerie Friend, to help in the office. The next year, he was joined by soon-to-be wife Lora, who had worked with Mayfield previously selling auto parts, and she took over the office duties.
By 1998, the Mayfields were ready to expand their small shop and bought the repair business where Mayfield had gotten his start seven years before, and moved into Broadway rental. In 2007, Mayfield Auto Repair joined the Greater West Plains Area Chamber of Commerce.
After the April 2017 flood, which impacted most of the area around the shop’s First Street location, and with business still booming, the couple took what they call “a major leap of faith,” and moved in March 2019 from downtown to the brand-new 11,000-square-foot building on Clark Avenue.
These days, Mayfield has gone from a “one-man show” to a thriving family business, say the shop’s owners, who have raised three children while also growing the company. The Mayfields’ son Damon has also joined the business, along with six other team members.
The repair shop services vehicles both foreign and domestic, offering “everything from oil changes to engine and transmission swaps, alignment and tires,” explained Lora. “We pretty much do everything but the tires.”
From the beginning, the company model has been based on honesty, integrity and following the Golden Rule — treating others how they want to be treated.
The team at Mayfield has several years of combined knowledge and experience that allows the company to work on all makes and models, as well as do all kinds of jobs, big and small, Lora added.
Mayfield Auto Repair was voted Best Auto Repair by Quill readers in 2018 and counted in the top two best in 2017 and 2019, and has been chosen as the chamber’s featured business twice now, previously having been named Business of the Week in 2017.
In February, as enthusiastic supporters of the area’s youth, Mayfield Auto Repair was asked and agreed to host the SkillsUSA competition for the South Central Career Center.
Business hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays. For more information call 256-5930 or visit the website.
