Jane McNear

Jane C. McNear (nee Gilbert), 71, of Koshkonong, passed away on Aug. 7, 2019. Jane, the daughter of the late Thurston Gilbert and Margaret (nee Frerking), was born on Feb. 18, 1948, in St. Louis.
Jane enjoyed reading, crafting, needlepoint and jewelry. She became a wonderful cook and had a love of animals. She most enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
Jane is survived by her husband, Ron McNear of Koshkonong, Mo.; children, Laura and Scott Reed of Imperial, Teresa McNear and fiancé Dave Madden, Lynn-Marie Walden and fiancé Ben Shirley, and Cristine and Mike Metts of Union; siblings, Jean Gilbert, and Jack Gilbert; grandchildren, Kari, Austin, Zachary, Hailey and Nicholas Reed, Collin and Logan Hadley, Lacy and Lexy Walden, Nick and Mike Metts; also, many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Nieburg-Vitt, Thiebes Funeral Home. A funeral ceremony will follow at the funeral home at 1 p.m. on Saturday. Interment will be in the Pacific City Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Arrangements in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Thiebes Funeral Home in Pacific, Mo.
