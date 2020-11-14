Many U.S. veterans are living in senior care now, and given the current pandemic, a celebration of any kind is limited, as to keep residents safe, point out CedarHurst officials. Still, Cedarhurst of West Plains found a way this Veterans Day to show gratitude and honor the brave. Staff with Riverways Hospice Ozarks Medical Center visited the community and presented veterans with certificates in honor of their service. “The recognition meant so much to residents and the celebration continued with donuts, balloons and other treats,” said Lauren Velasco, spokeswoman for CedarHurst. “It was important to celebrate the day no matter the circumstances.”

