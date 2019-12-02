Funeral services for Delores Armstrong, 87, West Plains, Mo., were held at 10 a.m., Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mrs. Armstrong passed away at 12:21 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at her home.
She was born Oct. 17, 1932, at Decorah, Iowa, to George Tollefsrud and Selma Herbranson Tollefsrud. On Jan. 26, 1952, she was married at Rochester, Minn., to Robert Francis Armstrong, who preceded her in death on May 8, 2005. She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother and loved her family deeply; her family was always her top priority. Mrs. Armstrong was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
She is survived by five daughters Penny Armstrong, Denise Hunter, Sheila Chinn and husband Peter, Sherri Sams, and Kathy Fisher and husband Bill; one son Keith Armstrong; nine grandchildren Rodney Hunt and wife Krista, Jason Hunter and wife Misty, Jeff Hunter and wife Tasha, Angie Hunter, Michelle Kight and husband Bear, Shawna Hammon and husband Richie, Ashley Heston, Alix Overstreet and husband Doug, and Austi Piper and husband, Ben; 19 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; one sister Margaret Kemple, Rochester, Minn.; and many nieces and nephews.
Her parents, husband, two sons Kevin Robert Armstrong and Patrick Francis Armstrong, one granddaughter Abby Armstrong, one great-granddaughter Camber Piper, three sons-in-law Gary Kilkenny, David Hunter and Charlie Sams, three brothers and five sisters preceded her in death.
Visitation was held from 6 until 7 p.m., Sunday, at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Burial was in the Howell Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cox Health at Home, Riverways Hospice or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital and may be left at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
