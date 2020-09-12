An Ozarks Food Harvest food delivery for people age 60 and older will be made at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Moody Fire Department and Community Center.
According to coordinator Tonie Lott, 100 boxes will be available.
Income requirements must be met and those having boxes picked up for them must fill out an application that is brought with the person making the pickup in order to claim the food.
Boxes are limited to one per senior per month.
For questions, call Lott, 417-284-7017
