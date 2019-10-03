The first 1,000 fans through the gates at Zizzer Stadium for the Zizzer Homecoming football game against the Parkview Vikings, of Springfield, will receive a free T-shirt provided by West Plains Bank and Trust Company.
The bank recently enlisted the talents of the South Central Career Center Creative (SCCC) Design Classes, under the direction of Scott Heidy, to come up with a design for the 2019 homecoming T-shirts.
The design chosen was created by Heidy and has been printed on 1,000 T-shirts. Students in Heidy’s Creative Design Class have received a check for $100 to use however they wish. In addition, the students were treated to a donut party provided by the bank.
According to West Plains Bank and Trust Company President and Chief Operating Officer David M. Gohn, the annual contest has become a tradition and is intended to boost spirit during homecoming week by drawing attention to the design talents of the students.
“Just as in years past, we’ll be under the purple tent near the front gate of Zizzer Stadium this Friday night,” he said. “We are looking forward to defending our home turf in a great game against the Vikings and encourage everyone to arrive early to get a shirt.”
West Plains Bank and Trust Company opened its doors to customers in 1883, making it the oldest continually operating business in the area. With more than 136 years of service to the local region, total assets of West Plains Bank and Trust Company have grown to more than $380 million with seven locations. For additional information, visit www.westplainsbank.com or call 256-2147.
