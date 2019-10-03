West Plains Bank and Trust Company will once again hand out free Zizzer Homecoming T-shirts at 7 p.m. Friday at the West Plains High School Homecoming game Zizzer Stadium. Bank staff will pass out shirts at the gates. The T-shirt design was created by SCCC Instructor Scott Heidy, shown front row, left, with several of his students, some of whom are holding one of the T-shirts. In the front row at far right, West Plains Bank and Trust Company Vice President/Loan Officer Jeannie Cox stands with Senior Vice President/Senior Loan Officer Nathan Cropper immediately behind her.