It would be easy to assume the new construction on the south end of Bill Virdon Boulevard in West Plains is a new bank. Many people have. After all, it's right next to the Simmons Bank ATM.
But Simmons Community Bank President John Plummer says that’s not the case.
“I’ve received lots of calls about it,” Plummer told the Quill, dispelling the rumors by explaining the building at 1546 Bill Virdon Blvd. is actually set to become the new home of Rasor Chiropractic and Brian Rhoads’ Edward Jones office.
“There has been some confusion about it," said Dr. Kelsie Rasor Huddleston, owner of Rasor Chiropractic, confirming the news. She and her husband, Justin, bought the land on Bill Virdon in November of last year. Within months, they were working with Mark Roy, of Roy Boy Construction in West Plains.
“We just outgrew our old space and were looking for something bigger,” said Huddleston, who opened her office in July 2015 in its current location, 917 Broadway. “Hopefully by August we should be moved into the new location.”
She added that her brother-in-law, the clinic's licensed massage therapist Shawn Marvin, will also join her at the new location, along with the rest of the current staff.
Huddleston said even with the new building she will keep the name of her business the same to avoid confusion. She will keep the same office hours and services as well.
Brian Rhoads with Edward Jones will also be moving his office to the new Bill Virdon location from his current location at 210 E. Main St. He explained that Edward Jones has rules about how many financial advisors can be in one area. Kevin Brown will remain at the Main Street location after Rhoads moves by early September.
“We’re excited and looking forward to being in the new building,” Rhoads said. “I think we’ll be able to better serve our customers.”
Rhoads began working with Edward Jones in April 2019. Before that, he spent six years with Arvest Bank in West Plains as a mortgage lender.
For more information on Edward Jones and its services call 256-9127.
To learn more about Rasor Chiropractic, visit the website at www.rasorchiropractic.com, follow @Dr.kelsie on Facebook or call 256-1455.
