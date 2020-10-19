The congregation of First Baptist Church on Walnut Street in West Plains invites all church groups and individuals to join in a day of prayer from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the church.
“With the current state this country and our lives are in now, we need to remember to turn to God and pray for each other and our nation,” said organizers. “We would like to encourage you to use this opportunity to spend some time with God in prayer.
All are invited to drop in to the event or spend as long as they like at the church. Food and snacks will be provided.
Those who would prefer to leave a prayer request for participants to honor may leave contact information and a volunteer will reach out and offer support.
Anyone interested in volunteering, making a prayer request or learning more about the event may contact Melody Clubine at 255-3823.
