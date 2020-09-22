AMVETS Post 98 in West Plains will motorcycle dice run Saturday to support the Salutes Homeless Shelter for Veterans. Signup starts at 10 a.m., and kickstands go up at 11.
Passenger cars are welcome. The run will depart from Murphy’s gas station by Walmart in West Plains. The cost to participate is $20 for a rider and passenger, or $15 for a single rider.
For more information call Post Commander Jim Bray, 505-8122, or Toni Wineinger with Salutes, 417-861-6967.
