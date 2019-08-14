The Willow Springs Board of Alderman will hold three public hearings at 4 p.m. today before its regular monthly open meeting in City Council Chambers at city hall, 900 W. Main St.
Public hearings will be held regarding the 2019 city tax rate levy and two properties: one on Pine Grove Road, owned by Tammy States, and the other on Park Street, owned by Dana Smith.
The regular session will be called to order at the conclusion of the public hearings and the consent agenda to be approved includes July minutes, bills for payment, financial reports and reports from teh YMCA, department heads and city boards.
New business to be discussed includes the 2019 tax rate levy, including the general tax rate and the library tax rate, and discussion of a personnel policy pertaining to medical marijuana.
The Willow Springs City Council typically meets on the third Thursday of each month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.