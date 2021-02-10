The West Plains Daily Quill office is closed today due to inclement weather.
The office will reopen for regular business at 8 a.m. Thursday, weather permitting.
Thursday's paper will be published as scheduled.
Due to inclement weather, the following Ozarks Healthcare locations are closed or will be closing early today:
Ozarks Healthcare officials have also announced several of its area locations are closing early today, due to the weather.
Locations include Ozarks Healthcare Alton, Ozarks Healthcare Winona, Ozarks Healthcare West Plains (Walk-In Clinic), Ozarks Healthcare West Plains (Family Medicine Clinic closing at 3 p.m.), Ozarks Healthcare Pediatrics, Ozarks Healthcare Thayer (closing at 10 a.m.), Ozarks Healthcare Mountain View (closing at 10:15 a.m.).
The West Plains Municipal Court has canceled its docket for Thursday, Feb. 11 due to inclement weather. Cases will be rescheduled for the same time on Thursday, March 11, 2021.
Tonight’s game between the Missouri State University-West Plains Grizzlies and the Mineral Area College Cardinals has been postponed due to inclement weather.
A new date and time for the game will be announced later, university officials said.
For more information about the Grizzly Basketball program, visit www.msuwpgrizzlies.com or call 255-7991.
As of noon Wednesday, the West Plains VA Clinic is closed. Patients initially scheduled for today have been seen or rescheduled, said officials.
At this time, plans are to open at 9 a.m. Thursday, weather pending.
Updates will be added as notices are received.
