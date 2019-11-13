There are only two days left before connoisseurs of local flavors can head to the West Plains Civic Center to sample locally made food and Missouri-made beverages at the West Plains Rotary Club’s seventh annual Taste of Missouri.
The event, a fundraiser to support Rotary community programs, will be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday in the arena and exhibit hall at the civic center.
Tickets are $25 in advance and $35 at the door. Advance tickets may be purchased at the civic center, West Plains Bank and Trust Company, West Plains Daily Quill and Southern Bank, or directly from any Rotarian. The first 500 people in attendance to the event will receive a free souvenir tasting glass.
FOOD AND DRINK
Thirty-one vendors will have samples for patrons to taste, free with admission. Breweries serving craft beer made in southern Missouri include Ostermeier Brewing Company and Wages Brewing Company of West Plains, Public House Brewing Company of Rolla, Piney River Brewing of Bucyrus and Josh Sherman hard ciders of Ozark County.
In addition Saint James Winery will be on hand with regionally-made wines and Great Rivers Distributing and Grellner Sales & Service will have a variety of beers to sample.
Culinary samples will be offered by 20 vendors, including almost a dozen with the “Go Farm” Farmer’s Market: gardner and baker Michael Jackson, Brian and Mary Smolnik with Bella Springs Mushroom, Jim and Lisa Brassfield with Brassfield Farms, Jason and Holly Phelps with Chocolate on the Square, Mel and Deborah Peirson with Frog Feathers Farm, Gertie Jet with Gertie’s Gifts & Crafts and Adrian Buff with Grison Dairy & Creamery.
Also vending with “Go Farm” are Scott and Amanda McNichols with M & M Rabbitry, Marlena Collins with MawGam Bakery, Judith Philbrick with Philbrick Nursery & Goodies, Theresa Attri with Safrati Spices, Jason and Susan Hickey with Secret Springs Farm, Craig and Patrice Jennings with Three Oaks Farm and Amanda Williams with Willmac Sweets.
Representing area restaurants and caterers are Kiko Japanese Steakhouse, Ruby Tuesday, Rockin Bayou Foods, RJ’s BBQ, Bootleggers BBQ, Snider’s Family Restaurant and Tootsies & Tweetsies.
MUSIC, AUCTION
Live music for the event will be provided by singer and songwriter Art Bentley, returning to play to a hometown crowd for a second year.
Bentley, a West Plains native who now lives in Springfield, will play a mix of country music and blues rock. His catalog of 100-plus original songs is highlighted on his website, www.artbentley.com, and on YouTube, www.youtube.com/user/artbentleymusic.
A silent auction will be held to help raise funds to support Rotary Club programs, such as the Backpack Program that helps provide children facing food insecurity with food over weekends and school breaks.
Items donated for the auction include helmets from Mega Motorsports, 18 to 20 tons of limestone from S&S Quarries, stays at the Branson Holiday Inn Express, a leaf blower from Heritage Tractor, two tickets to see “Noah” at the Sight & Sounds Theatres in Branson and four tickets to see the St. Louis Blues play.
Also donated: artwork by Lee Copen, a ticket to see a show at Grand Country Music Hall in Branson, a pass to Silver Dollar City, four Glass Sword movie passes, three-plus dog beds from Arlee Home Fashions, a gift package from Wages Brewing Company, a basket from Country at Heart, a floral arrangement from 3C Floral, subscriptions to the Quill and a signed Zizzer football/helmet.
Gift cards up for bidding have been donated by Duke Boyz, Colton’s Steakhouse, Master’s Craft Flooring, Ruby Tuesday. Other businesses contributing to the auction include Eleven Point Fishing, Stewart Morrison Redi-Mix, the Chef’s Table with Ryan VanWinkle, J&S Welding, AutoZone, Quality Floors and Towne & Country Lighting.
COMMUNITY SERVICE
Funds for the Backpack Program constituted 63% of the West Plains Rotary Club’s community service support in fiscal year 2018-2019. Other local community service programs supported by the club include Adopt-a-Highway, the Buddy Walk, Galloway Park cleanup, Ozarks Food Harvest and Martha Vance Samaritan Outreach Center.
West Plains Rotary has also contributed toward the West Plains Police Department K-9 fund and relief efforts after the 2017 flood.
Youth-specific support has been given by the club to Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, Imagination Library, Ozarks Small Business Incubator Student Scholarship, Rotary Youth Leadership Awards, Summa Cum Laude Dinner, Wonderland Camp and Zizzer Soccer.
International projects include the Bethlehem Water Well Project, End Polio Now and Rotary’s student exchange program.
SPONSORS
Southern Bank is a Champion sponsor for the 2019 Taste of Missouri Event, contributing $1,500 toward the event.
West Plains Daily Quill is the media sponsor and Ozarks Medical Center is the ticket sponsor.
Contributing $1,000 to support the event, Regina Gleghorn-Edward Jones is a Platinum sponsor.
Gold sponsors, with $500 contributions, are Community First Banking Company, Kevin Gleghorn-Edward Jones, Ramona Heiney-State Farm, West Plains Bank and Trust Company, and Wood & Huston Bank.
Silver sponsors with $250 donations are AirMedCare Network, Arvest Bank, Don’s Auto Service, Jay Padgett-Edward Jones, Howell-Oregon Electric Cooperative, Ozark Quick Lube and Wiles Abstract & Title.
Giving $100 each toward the event are Bronze sponsors Arlee Home Fashions; Brill Title; Chrys Fisher; Grennan Communications; Grisham Properties; Hawkins, Yarber, Chambers CPAs, Norman Orr Office Supply, Pace Construction, Richards Brothers, Shelter Insurance-Dave Thomas, Southern Hills Shopping Center, United Country Missouri Ozarks Realty and Winsupply.
Patrons are encouraged to drink responsibly and use local taxi services as needed: West Plains City Cab, 257-2227; Town and Country, 255-5608; and The Uber Lady, 204-1266 or 293-4202.051
For more information about the event or West Plains Rotary Club projects visit www.westplainsrotary.org.
