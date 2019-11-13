Troy Bass of Great Rivers Distributing, front row, center, is joined by West Plains Rotarians after recently completing the packing of bags for the Rotary Backpack Program. According to the club, the Backpack Program comprised about 63% of the club’s community support budget in fiscal year 2018-2019, and it costs about $250 to supply one backpack per child for a year, a total of $28,750 annually. The club issues more than 115 backpacks each week school is in session to students at West Plains Elementary, rural K-8 schools and Head Start. Great Rivers is a sponsor of the Taste of Missouri Event and plays a large role in the success of Taste of Missouri as well as the Backpack program, say club officials.