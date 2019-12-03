The Greater West Plains Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the city’s new Christmas tree Monday evening on the lawn of the Howell County Courthouse.
Public Works Director Jeff Hanshaw said the tree will be lit at nightfall to 9 p.m. daily from now until Jan. 9. The new 20-foot tree is complete with LED lights which periodically change colors.
The purchase of the tree was funded by a partnership between the city of West Plains and the West Plains Downtown Revitalization organization.
According to Community Services Director Todd Shanks, the tree will serve as the focal point of the Downtown in December Christmas Festival held immediately following the Chamber of Commerce’s Christmas Parade on Dec. 14.
The festival will feature caroling from local choirs, vendors, crafts, train rides around the square and a visit from Santa Claus. There will also be chance to win prizes from a “snowball drop” run by the city’s electric department.
The snowball drop is billed as a “man-made blizzard of ping pong balls.” Each ball will have a number associated with a prize.
Prizes from the snowball drop will be funded by donors, who can purchase as many snowballs as they wish. Donations for snowball drop prizes must be provided by Dec. 11 and can be mailed to West Plains Downtown Revitalization, 401 Jefferson Ave., West Plains, MO 65775.
For more information visit www.wpdrinc.org or follow the organization’s Facebook page, @WPDTR.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.