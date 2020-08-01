Missouri State University awarded 2,872 degrees to students in spring 2020. Students earned a total of 2,168 bachelor’s degrees, 592 master’s degrees, 98 doctorate degrees and 14 specialist degrees.
Past the standard expectations, the university recognized 117 students for their work with a more rigorous curriculum in Missouri State’s Honors College.
Several hundred students also received scholastic honors: 202 students graduated summa cum laude (with grade point averages of 3.9-4.0 on a 4.0 scale), 220 students graduated magna cum laude (with GPAs of 3.75-3.89) and 398 students graduated cum laude (with GPAs of 3.5-3.74).
While Missouri State’s May 2020 commencement ceremony was canceled due to COVID-19, spring 2020 graduates have two opportunities to participate in an in-person commencement ceremony later this year at JQH Arena. The dates are Oct. 18 or Dec. 11.
AREA GRADUATES
Douglas County: Shelby MaRae Box, Bachelor of Science in Education, elementary education, and MiKaela RyAnne Bristol, Bachelor of Science, child and family development, both of Ava, and Tyler J. McIntosh, Bachelor of Science, general business.
Howell County: Casey A. Watkins, Bachelor of Science, agricultural business, Caulfield; Hanna Lea Vines, Bachelor of Science in Education, elementary education, cum laude, Mtn. View; and Aaron Lane Jolliff, Bachelor of Science, sociology, and Brooke Madison Mitchell, Bachelor of Science in Education, elementary education, summa cum laude, both of Pomona.
From West Plains: Jeremy Paige Atchison, Master of Science in Education, elementary education; Ginger Mae Barnes, Bachelor of Science, general agriculture; Drew Rolland Bledsoe, Bachelor of Science, information technology and information tech/IT infrastructure; Justin Paul Butkovich, Bachelor of Science, geography, and Bachelor of Arts, history;
Darcy Faye Drake, Bachelor of Science, psychology, summa cum laude; Sandra Faye Drake, Bachelor of Science, psychology, magna cum laude; Ryan A. Evans, Bachelor of Science, biology, cum laude; Darby Shane Graham, Bachelor of Science, hospitality leadership, cum laude; Sherri Marie Howell, Bachelor of Science in Education, elementary education;
Laura J. Jenkins, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Autumn Marie Kuyper, Master of Science, early childhood and family development; Christopher Joseph Bryan Laws, Bachelor of Science in Education, elementary education, magna cum laude; Kellie J. Pace, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, cum laude; Ashley Ann Rowan, Master of Arts, writing;
Robert Dagen Sands, Bachelor of Science, criminology, cum laude; Jennifer D. Shipley, Master of Science, counseling; Cassandra Nicole Sloniker, Bachelor of Science, criminology; Tayler Rae Smith, Bachelor of Science in Education, English, cum laude; Brandon Louis Somoza, Master of Arts in Teaching; Dingshuo Strong, Master of Science in Education, educational technology;
Kerrie JoLyn Vance, Bachelor of Science in Education, elementary education; Lexie Jewel Waggoner, Bachelor of Science in Education, elementary education, magna cum laude; Abigail Bailey Wall, Bachelor of Science in Education, middle school education; Briana Irene Walsh, Master of Professional Studies; Madison Faith Weihe, Bachelor of Science, communication, cum laude; and John Roy Williams, Bachelor of Science, criminology.
From Willow Springs: Kaitlyn Rose Baker, Bachelor of Science in Education, elementary education, cum laude; Alexis R. Brooks, Bachelor of Science, communication; Abby L. Clinton, Master of Science in Education, educational administration; and Jeong Hoon Lee, Bachelor of Science, mathematics.
Oregon County: Keri Ann Deckard, Bachelor of Science in Education, elementary education, cum laude, Alton, and, from Thayer, Kenneth Lewis Franke, Bachelor of Science, communication; Nicholas Tyler Hirsch, Bachelor of Science, general agriculture, summa cum laude; Micah Michele Lee, Bachelor of Science in Education, elementary education, cum laude;
Jesse Max Ortiz, Bachelor of Science in Education, elementary education; Keely Rae Rogers, Bachelor of Science, accounting, summa cum laude; Chandra Talor Steed, Master of Science, communication sciences and disorders; and Sara Beth Tucker, Bachelor of Science in Education, elementary education, cum laude.
Ozark County: Kenny Joe Hanford, Bachelor of Science, wildlife conservation and management, cum laude, and Whitney Megan Miller, Bachelor of Science in Education, elementary education, both of Gainesville, and Kirsten Faith Watson Talburt, Bachelor of Science, natural resources, summa cum laude, Wasola.
Shannon County: Kelsey Lynn Caldwell, Bachelor of Science in Education, elementary education, cum laude, Birch Tree, and Tori Margaret McAfee, Bachelor of Science, communication sciences and disorders, Winona.
Texas County: Madison Bailey Bay, Bachelor of Science, communication sciences and disorders, magna cum laude, Cabool, and Taylor W. Bryson, Bachelor of Music Education, and Elexis Calhoun, Bachelor of Science in Athletic Training, magna cum laude, both of Houston.
Abbigail Elyse Duncan, Master of Accountancy; Robert C. Moncrief, Bachelor of Science, interior design; and Mackenzie Lynn Hood, Bachelor of Science in Education, elementary education, cum laude, all of Licking. Kiera Love Smith, Bachelor of Science in Education, elementary education, Summersville.
Wright County: Cody Robert Denman, Bachelor of Science, political science, and Holly Nicole Mccleary, Master of Arts in Teaching and Learning, both of Mtn. Grove, and Daniel Klaus Drecker, Bachelor of Science, general business, and Raeanna Lynn Fugitt, Bachelor of Science, psychology, both of Norwood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.