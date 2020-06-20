The West Plains City Council will hold a public hearing before its regular meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday at West Plains City Hall, 1910 Holiday Lane.
The public hearing concerns an amended petition for the Southern Hills Community Improvement District. The amendment involves a request on behalf of the ownership of the Southern Hills district, which includes the shopping center of the same name, to increase the amount of the district's sales and use tax, authorize a special assessment and authorize financing of additional projects within the CID.
Full details are given in a 22-page PDF posted on the city of West Plains website. To view the document, click here: "Third Amended Petition for the Southern Hills Community Improvement District." The link will open the PDF in a new tab or window.
After the public hearing, the regular session of the city council meeting will be called to order.
The council will hear from local business owner Kevin Falkner about about the pandemic, economic shutdown and city business license fees. Mike Burgess is also a scheduled guest, on the agenda to speak about the city aquatic center.
PROPOSED ORDINANCES
The council is expected to vote on four bills. The first proposes annexing a part of of U.S. 63 and Business U.S. 63 (Bill Virdon Boulevard) to Creamery Road to be included within city limits.
The annexation was based on recommendations approved by the Planning & Zoning Commission Thursday for the purpose of facilitating emergency response.
A second bill, if approved, would formally approve the third amended petition for the establishment of the Southern Hills Community Improvement District and the appointment of the CID Board of Directors.
The third bill, a proposed resolution, would authorize the city of West Plains to continue a lease agreement Missouri State University for the West Plains Civic Center.
The last proposed resolution of the night seeks to authorize City Administrator Tom Stehn to execute a contract for design and services with All-Inclusive Rec for a new splash pad and all-inclusive playground equipment at Butler Children's Park.
As with the proposed CID amendment documents, all four bills are posted under this month's agenda on the city website, linked.
ACTION ITEMS
The council is also expected to take action on 11 bid items: electric and water meters for inventory; bar screen and wash press for Wastewater Treatment Plant, dumpsters for the Refuse Department, inspection and cleaning of the water towers and clearwells, sewer main and manhole lining for Sewer Department, street sealant and surfacing, TPO Roofing and other upgrades for Water Treatment Plant and approval of a bill owed to Visu-Sewer.
The council will also consider selling surplus property including a 2009 Ford Crown Victoria police car, 2011 Dodge Charger police car, 2012 Dodge Charger police car, 1997 Spartan aerial ladder truck, 1987 Ford 8000 pumper fire truck and a 2003 Chevrolet 2500HD from the Street Department.
Also up for council approval: a lease agreement for golf course equipment for fairway and greens mowers, a liquor license application for Little Hut, unspecified business licenses and a fireworks permit for the West Plains Country Club's annual Fourth of July display.
Under the consent agenda at the start of the meeting, the council will also appoint Zac Hollingshad to the Planning & Zoning Commission to complete the unexpired term of Dan Thompson. The term is set to expire in September.
Before the council adjourns, Stehn will give his administrator’s report and project updates.
The next regular city council will be July 20.
