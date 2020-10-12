Flossie Land 

Graveside services for Flossie Mae Land, 88, West Plains, Mo., will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at Howell Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mrs. Land passed away at 5:15 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at Ozarks Medical Center.
She was born June 15, 1932, at Bono, Ark., to Harry Bandy and Flora Bass Bandy. On April 21, 1950, she was married at Salem, Ark., to Charles Joseph Land, who preceded her in death on Nov. 11, 2019.
Before her retirement, Flossie owned and operated a flower shop and Katie Beth’s Bridal Shop. She was loved, cherished and had a beautiful smile and will be missed by all of her family and friends. Mrs. Land was a member of First General Baptist Church.
She is survived by four children Larry Land and spouse Brenda West Plains, Jim Land and spouse Sy, Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Patty Cromer and spouse Steve, West Plains, and Pam Solomon, West Plains; 10 grandchildren Jordan Land, Brian Land, Jarrod Land, Brad Cromer, Natalie York, Jamie Simpson, Shannah Wood, Leslie Hoenie, Ashley Hall and Garrett Solomon; 18 great-grandchildren Katy Beth Land, Abby Land, Kelsi Land, Keeli Land, Jackson Land, Audrey Land, Tanner Land, Drew Cromer, Kori Cromer, Karley York, Brayden York, Payton York, Chloe Simpson, Mason Bryan, Trey Hoenie, Ellie Hoenie, Lance Land and Miley Hall; two sisters Loeta Stout and Juanita Rider; and many nieces and nephews.
Her parents, husband, three brothers and three sisters preceded her in death.
Mrs. Land will lie in state from 5 until 7 p.m. on Monday at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to First General Baptist Church and may be left at or mailed to Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, 211 West Main, West Plains, MO 65775. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
