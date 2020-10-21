Missouri voters during the Nov. 3 general election will be faced with whether to approve two amendments on the ballot: Amendment 1 deals with term limits for certain elected state offices, and Amendment 3 concerns redistricting, lobbying and campaign finance.
Amendment 2, Medicaid expansion, was on the August primary ballot and approved by voters.
The one amendment which has become the most contentious, and at times, confusing for some, is Amendment 3 which would overturn a major component of “Clean Missouri” approved by Missouri voters in 2018.
“Clean Missouri,” as it was dubbed by its supporters, was an amendment approved with over 62% of the statewide vote. In Howell County, over 51% of voters passed the measure.
That amendment mostly changed how redistricting was handled in an attempt, according to its proponents, to address gerrymandering, though its critics have said it will encourage the practice.
Gerrymandering is the practice of redrawing representative districts to favor one political party or weaken the control of another. It can also come in the form of redrawing district lines based on a certain demographic by favoring or diluting the votes of one group over another, such as by economic status or race.
Before Clean Missouri was adopted, redrawing state legislative district lines was much like it is in most other states in the U.S, and handled primarily by the state legislature.
In more detail, it was up to two commissions: One commission was responsible for the state Senate districts and comprised of 10 members, five Democrats and five Republicans, selected by the respective political parties’ state committees. The second, the state House commission was likewise chosen and made up of 16 members, half Democrat and half Republican.
To adopt each redistricting plan, 70% percent of the commissioners would need to approve it.
NEW REDISTRICTING PROCESS
The 2018 amendment changed that process by creating a position called a nonpartisan demographer, tasked with drawing state legislative districts. That officeholder remains to be selected from a pool of applicants, and the state auditor and Senate majority and minority leadership are responsible for the selection.
The state demographer is required to file a proposed map with the previously existing House and Senate redistricting commissions. The two commissions are then allowed to amend the demographer’s map with a 70% vote, provided that the changes to the map are met by the criteria laid out in the amendment.
If no changes are made, or suggested changes are not approved by the 70% majority, then demographer’s map is approved.
IF AMENDMENT 3 PASSES
If Missouri voters approve Amendment 3, it would reverse some of the major redistricting changes made by the 2018 amendment.
This includes doing away with the nonpartisan demographer and returning the redistricting power to the bipartisan commissions. The new amendment would also increase those commissions’ membership to 20 each, by adding four governor-appointed members who would be nominated by the two major political parties’ state committees.
The redistricting criteria would remain, concerning partisan fairness — the concept of “one person, one vote” — and competitiveness, or the elimination of wasted votes, defined as votes for a losing candidate or excessive votes for a winner.
Though the standards would be kept, Amendment 3 would require priority to be given to criteria including population, contiguous districts, simple shapes and county lines.
As far as campaign contribution limits, another issue also addressed by the 2018 measure, Amendment 3 would lower individual state Senator campaign contributions from $2,500 to $2,400. The 2018 amendment had changed the campaign contribution limit, which had previously been changed by voter-approved amendment in 2016, lowered from $2,600 to $2,500 for state Senate candidates and $2,000 for state House candidates.
Amendment 3 only addresses state Senate candidates, but would also change the threshold for lobbyist gifts from the 2018 limit of $5 to zero.
It should be noted that neither the Clean Missouri amendment nor Amendment 3 have any impact on how Missouri’s U.S. congressional districts are drawn, and those are still determined by the state legislature.
SUPPORT AND OPPOSITION
Leading the support for Amendment 3 is Fair Missouri, which states that the measure will ensure the process is not controlled by one political party or politician.
“This would give the voters another opportunity to weigh in on this monumental change that could have ramifications for years, if not generations,” said District 12 Sen. Dan Hegeman (R-Cosby).
Opposition to Amendment 3 is led by the Clean Missouri campaign, which led the drive to get Amendment 1 on the ballot in 2018.
“I will vote no on the legislators’ gerrymandering amendment and encourage every Missouri voter to do the same,” said former U.S. Sen. John Danforth, a Missouri Republican. “The integrity of Missouri’s democracy is at stake.”
According to the Missouri Ethics Commission, as of Thursday, the total contributions made to Fair Missouri to support Amendment 3 was close to $250,000, the majority coming from the Republican State Committee.
In its campaign to oppose Amendment 3, Clean Missouri has received a little over $4 million, with the National Education Association, North Fund, and Action Now Initiative together providing over 3/4 of those contributions.
Amendment 3 has also been challenged in court, especially on its ballot language. On Aug. 31, the Missouri Court of Appeals agreed to amend the ballot language to its current form, changing what was written by a lower court Aug. 17.
