Senior apartments and pool repairs were the two main topics discussed during Thursday’s meeting of the Willow Springs Board of Aldermen.
City resident Wendell Bailey spoke to the council about bringing apartments for people age 55 and older to the city.
He told the council he has been looking into different locations, first considering a building downtown that was later determined by an engineer to be unsuitable for that purpose. He added an open field across from Cattleman’s Steakhouse has also been considered, however, there is no sewer at the location.
In researching the project, Bailey informed aldermen, he went to West Plains to look at Pleasant Valley Village as an example.
He now says he is looking at the vacant lot owned by the city next to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, which is at 1050 W. Business U.S. 60/63.
“The plan would be to start off with 20 apartments and maybe even to 40,” Bailey explained. “They would be nice apartments, around 1,450 square feet, two bedroom and two bath, large kitchen and hookups for a washer/dryer.”
He said the apartments would be "quads," four apartments to each building, and rent would run about $900 per month and include utilities.
Bailey estimates the total cost for building 40 apartments would be about $6 million.
He added that no architect for the project has been hired because planning is still in the early stages; project coordinators are trying to gauge demand for the apartments and look into obtaining funding.
The council expressed during the meeting that they believe the apartments could be a good thing for the city if the funding can be secured.
POOL ASSESSMENT
City Administrator Beverly Hicks discussed an assessment of the city's aquatic facility conducted by Westport Pools.
She told the council that the assessment shows testing of plumbing, along with valve and filter replacements, will need to be some of the first jobs done.
Sandblasting the pool will be done in September and the remainder of the repairs including installation of a new liner, waterblasting the existing surface, fixing the pool vacuum and repainting the frog, will have to wait until next spring. Even so, assessors said the pool should be able to reopen for the 2021 season.
Hicks estimates that renovating and repairing the pool will cost about $150,000.
Mayor Brooke Fair brought up that she would like to see a three-way stop or yield sign at the intersection of 11th and Ferguson streets. According to Fair, the current signage -- a yield sign on a dead end road -- is confusing, especially for younger drivers.
The council also approved the election results from the June 2 general municipal election, which saw Alderwoman Susan Rackley and Alderman Troy Yonker reelected. Rackley was sworn in for another term by City Clerk Alicia Worley. Yonker was absent from the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.