Shawna Lunsford

A memorial service for Shawna Jeanine Lunsford, 45, West Plains, Mo., will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mrs. Lunsford passed away at 9:32 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, Mo.
She was born Sept. 27, 1974, at West Plains, Mo., to Michael Gerald Cawvey and Renee Hoopes Cawvey. Shawna graduated from West Plains High School with the class of 1992. She was the mother of four boys, Cole, Cameron, Clay, and Cutter.
Shawna was married to Walter Wendell (Dell) Lunsford III on June 2, 2018, in Eureka Springs, Ark. Shawna's first job was working for her father at the family business, Cawvey's Electric Motor Service. In 2002, she left the family business and started her home interior store, House to Home, which she operated for several years, meeting new customers and making many new friends.
In November of 2010, Shawna left the headache and heartache of business ownership and joined her new work family at Community First Bank, West Plains. She enjoyed her work as a teller and moved through different positions until her final one as a data processor.
She was loved by many through her interactions with the public. She was always quick with a smile and her friendly attitude made her dear to so many people. Shawna loved nothing more than taking care of her boys and she was so proud of them. She took great pride in their accomplishments, on their various sporting event arenas and in their personal lives.
She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
She leaves to mourn her passing her husband Dell Lunsford; four sons Cole Butler, Cameron Butler, Clay Butler and Cutter Lamar, all of West Plains; her mother Renee Cawvey; one brother Scott Cawvey and wife Nita and one sister Michele Wood and husband Shane, all of West Plains; her stepson Robert Lunsford, Springfield, Mo.; her father-in-law Walter Lunsford, Ward, Ark.; her mother-in-law Lesa and husband Robert McFadden, San Antonio, Texas; sisters-in-law Miranda Harmon and husband Scott, Bald Knob, Ark., and Rebekah Lunsford, Searcy, Ark.; as well as many nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Her father Mike Cawvey, one brother Stacy Cawvey, maternal grandparents H. Reneer and Gladys Hoopes and paternal grandparents Gerald and Laura Jean Cawvey, precede her in death.
Visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday at the Langston Street Chapel of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Burial will be at a late date at the State Line Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the family and may be left at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.