A AND B HONOR ROLL
Third grade: Logan Earl, Becca Loges, Laynie Nelson, Macy Randall, Raylee Rothove and Arianna Vega.
Fourth grade: Zachary Green, Preston Helm, Adilee Joyner, Caleb Loges, Brody Moss, Jared Stock, Noah Spencer and Makenna Squires.
Fifth grade: Alexis Edwards, Colton Forester, Trevor Hunsucker, Coldin Johnson, Marlee Kaufman, Tucker Keith, Laura Miller, Kylee Sciotto and Braxton Trail.
Sixth grade: Jacob Bassham, Jaycee Clinton, Reese Coats, Flora Darnell, Aaron Donica, Elizabeth Eades, Ethan Moss, Caden Scioto, Trevin Smith, Graham Williams and Lily York.
Seventh grade: Bailey Eades, Ariana Ellison, Madyson Melvin, R.T. Stephens and Adam Vaughan.
Eighth grade: Briana Caldwell, Maggie Cundall, Kyler Curran, Jada Curtin, Breanna Gastineau, Sydney Harrison, Allyssa Joyner, Jessie Keith, Toby Keith, Morgan Lee, Alexis McGhee, Corrine Parrish, Monty Rogers and IC Bivens.
PRINCIPAL HONOR ROLL (ALL A’S)
Third grade: Mariah Blagg, Alexis Clarkson, Briar Crase, Bryson Due, Jennie Stock and Cade Wilkening.
Fourth grade: Dakotah Brigman, Kaylee Brotherton, Khloe Clinton, Virginia Gehrett and Rosabelle Rogers.
Fifth grade: Clayton Earl, Carlee Minge and Rose Phelps.
Sixth grade: Lillian Blagg.
Seventh grade: Zane Green and Arika Hamilton.
Eighth grade: Madalyn Berry, Allee Freeman, Chelsea Latta and Lauren Shipley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.