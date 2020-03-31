Graveside services for Deward Collins, 87, West Plains, Mo., will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, April 2, 2020, at the Siloam Springs Cemetery, with Brother Lloyd Collins officiating, under the direction of Carter Funeral Home Inc., West Plains. He was born the son of the late Elmer Collins and Esther Collins Collins, on Aug. 22, 1932, in Siloam Springs, Mo., and died March 31, 2020, at his home in West Plains, Mo. He was united in marriage Dec. 18, 1955, in Miami, Okla., to Norma Lewin.
He is survived by his wife Norma Lewin Collins, of the home, West Plains, Mo.; 11 children Ricky Collins (Charlene), Tulsa, Okla., Timmy Collins (Tina), West Plains, Mo., Linda Barks (Ricky), West Plains, Mo., Sheila Sanders (Mike), West Plains, Mo., Brenda Aul, Springfield, Mo., Debbie Barks, West Plains, Mo., Deward Collins Jr. (Lindsey) West Plains, Mo., Teresa Brewood (T.J.) Siloam Springs, Ark., Rachel Redburn (Rolin) West Plains, Mo., Chris Collins (Dale) Willow Springs, Mo., and Jessie Collins (David) West Plains, Mo.; one sister-in-law Linda Collins; 29 grandchildren; 50 plus great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers Homer, Thurlo, Norman and Melvin Collins; one sister Barbara Stillwell; three sons-in-law William Barks, Mike Sanders, David Collins; and one grandson Anson Collins. He was an avid outdoorsman. He loved to fish and go ‘coon hunting. He loved to work in his yard, and was a big Royals baseball fan. But most of all he loved his family and spending time with them all. He served his country in the United States Army.
Burial will be in Siloam Springs Cemetery, Howell County, Mo., under the direction of Carter Funeral Home Inc., West Plains.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.